PM Modi slams Opposition politics on shunning new Parliament Building: Watch
PM Modi's has made a veiled jibe at the Opposition for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament in New Delhi this Sunday. The Prime Minister referred to his Sydney trip and said that 'it was attended by all.' He added that the 'entire Australian Opposition leaders along with the former Prime Minister were present in the audience.' This comes as over 20 Opposition parties have signaled their intent to boycott the event.
Video: Source
