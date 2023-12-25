PM Modi, President Murmu pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu were among the leaders who paid their tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary today, December 25, at the 'Sadaiv Atal' meorial in Delhi. A good orator, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the popular face of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and then the Bharatiya Janata Party. His acceptability beyond ideological boundaries was a key reason behind the BJP drawing support from many parties as he ran a successful coalition government from 1999 to 2004

Video: Source