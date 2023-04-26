PM Modi pays his last respects to SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal

The mortal remains of former Punjab Chief Minister and chief of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Parkash Singh Badal have reached the party office in Chandigarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached SAD party office around 12.30pm to pay final tributes to the leader. People started queuing up at the SAD office here since early on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Badal. The Punjab government has also declared a holiday on Thursday in honour of the five-time Punjab chief minister, who passed away on Tuesday, aged 95

Video; Source