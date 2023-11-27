PM Modi offers prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning visited the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh and offered prayers for the “good health, well-being, and prosperity” of all Indians. This comes as Modi is visiting Telangana ahead of the upcoming assembly election. The prime minister shared several pictures from his visit on X (formerly Twitter), in which he can be seen donning a traditional South Indian attire. Before entering the sanctum sanctorum, Modi paid a tribute at the 'Dwajasthambam' which is believed to be a great source of energy. He also took the blessings of the temple priests after offering prayers
Video: Source
