PM Modi launches postage stamps dedicated to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

The design of the stamps encompasses essential elements related to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, showcasing the temple itself, the revered Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari,' the sun, the Saryu River, and the sculptures in and around the temple. The commemorative stamp collection comprises six distinct stamps, each featuring key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative. The stamps include depictions of the Ram Temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj, and Ma Shabri. The use of gold leaf detailing for the sun rays and the Choupai adds a regal touch to the miniature sheet. The stamp book aims to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram on various societies. This 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than 20 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia and organisations like the United Nations

