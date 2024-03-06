PM Modi inaugurates India’s first underwater Metro in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated India’s first underwater Metro line in Kolkata and took a ride on the train from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan along with several school students. Modi also virtually inaugurated several other Metro services across the country. The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section underwater Metro line has the first transportation tunnel under a river in India. It passes under the Hooghly River – Kolkata and Howrah are situated on its east and west banks, respectively – and has the deepest Metro station in India at Howrah (30 m deep). Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a total of 11.45 km is being added to the existing Kolkata Metro network– 5.4 km on the Orange Line, 4.8 km on the Green Line and 1.25 km on the Purple Line

Video: Source