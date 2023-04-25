PM Modi flags off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 flagged off Vande Bharat Express train in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He was accompanied by state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Vijayan and MP Shashi Tharoor, He was also seen interacting with the kids. The school students were very excited to meet PM Modi and they lauded his efforts and leadership. “PM Modi is a powerful speaker, and I am really excited to meet him,” said a student. “I am very happy that I will meet him. “I never thought that I would ever meet PM,” said another student.

Video: Source