PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi reacts on Women's Reservation Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome at the BJP headquarters on Friday by the party's women wing, a day after Parliament passed the women's reservation bill. A large number of women, including beneficiaries of several government schemes, were present at the party office to greet him. The Congress said delimitation and census were 'poor excuses' for the postponement of the women's quota and alleged that the entire exercise was to create an election issue, without actually implementing it

Video: Source