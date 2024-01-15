Passenger punches IndiGo pilot announcing fog-induced delay of Goa-bound flight

A video of the assault, which went viral, purportedly shows Sahil Kataria, the passenger, charging at Captain Anup Kumar before hitting him as the cabin crew breaks down. The Delhi Police said they received a complaint and were taking appropriate action. There was no immediate statement from IndiGo even as an official said Kataria was detained. “The aviation security agency has begun investigating the incident,” said the official, requesting anonymity. Calm winds, a dip in temperature, and the mixing of smoke with fog led to the worst smog episode this year, triggering chaos at the airport. The visibility at the Delhi airport dipped below 200m at 12.30am before plunging to zero from 5am to 10am on Sunday. It also caused a diversion of 10 and a cancellation of 20 flights

Video: Source