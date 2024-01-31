Parliament Budget session: Unruly MPs who disrupt proceedings should introspect, PM Modi says
With the Budget session of Parliament beginning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at Opposition members for their “habit of creating a ruckus” and “tearing apart democratic values”. “…I will definitely say this… those MPs who have formed a habit of creating a ruckus, who habitually tear apart democratic values, when they are meeting today in the last session, they will definitely introspect,” PM Modi said, adding, that no one remembers those who created a ruckus. Modi further urged the members to ensure that they perform the best in the House and give the best ideas to the House
Video: Source
