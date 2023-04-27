Operation Kaveri: Indian Nationals hail PM Modi as the first batch of rescued Indians reach Delhi

At least 360 Indians landed safely in Delhi after being evacuated from violence-hit Sudan on Wednesday evening. A Navy ship and IAF C130J plane of Operation Kaveri safely rescued 360 Indians from Port Sudan after a 72-hour ceasefire was declared. The evacuees hailed PM Modi for the safe and swift rescue and were heard chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Modi Zindabad’ upon their arrival in India.

