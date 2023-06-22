Next Lok Sabha polls won't be fought on PM Modi's name: Tejashwi Yadav ahead of mega Opposition meet

The meeting of opposition parties in Patna scheduled on June 23 will try to identify common issues and prepare a joint statement on the purpose of their unity, but a formal common minimum programme (CMP) might not happen anytime soon, functionaries of various political outfits said. Some key opposition parties are not comfortable with the idea of a CMP at this stage, when there are no formal seat pacts or alliances between the opposition constituents at the national level. Also, three leaders argued that a CMP is usually inked after an election. Media reports suggested that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar might be asked to draft a CMP.

Video: Source