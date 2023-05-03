NCP holds important committee meeting to elect new party president after Sharad Pawar resigns

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced he has decided to step down as chief of the party he founded and helmed since 1999. Pawar’s bombshell announcement stunned leaders and workers of his party, many of whom entreated him to withdraw his decision with tears in their eyes. Hours later, his nephew Ajit Pawar said the veteran politician had agreed to rethink his resignation. Meanwhile, a committee formed to decide on the post of NCP president is meeting at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai, with top party leaders in attendance.

