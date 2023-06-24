Mutiny against Putin | Wagner Group fighters enter Rostov

In an astonishing escalation of infighting, Russia accused ‘Wagner’ mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of calling for an armed mutiny. Wagner private military’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin. The long-running feud between Prigozhin and Russian military over the war in Ukraine has now escalated into an open confrontation. Wagner’s chief accused the Russian military of targeting his forces and vowed to “destroy” his rivals. Prigozhin escalated his direct challenge to the Kremlin, for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s Defence Minister. In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin was taking the threat, security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don. As a long-running standoff between Prigozhin and the military top brass appeared to come to a head, Russia’s FSB security service opened a criminal case against him, the TASS news agency said

Video: Source