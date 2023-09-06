MPostExplains: What is G20? Why is it crucial for India?

G20 was initially established in 1990, right after the Asian Financial Crisis, as a platform for Finance Ministers and Central bank Governors to discuss global economic issues. Then, in 2008, facing the global economic and financial crisis, the Summit expanded to the Heads of States to deliberate on international economic cooperation. Held annually, the G20 meets now also include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change and anti-corruption, with a rotating Presidency.

