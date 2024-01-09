Mohammed Shami and Para-archer Sheetal Devi received the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu

A total of 26 athletes received the Arjuna Award for their sensational performances in 2023. The list was dominated by the athletes from the Asian Games 2023. In China, India outperformed themselves in the competition winning a record tally of 107 medals. Arjuna Award is the second highest sporting honour in India after the Khel Ratna Award. President Murmu handed over the awards to 26 athletes, during the award ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 9

Video: Source