Mizoram assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi's padayatra from Chanmari to Raj Bhavan

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have already announced the names of their candidates for all 40 seats. Congress said that it will also contest all the seats. The BJP said that it will announce the names of its candidates for 40 assembly seats in the next two to three days.

Video: Source