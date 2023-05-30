Minor girl stabbed over 20 times and crushed with rock by boyfriend: Reporter on spot

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrestedA 16-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times and then stoned to death in full public view in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, a video of which is being widely shared, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Sahil (20), allegedly stabbed the victim over 20 times before bludgeoning her with a stone in a busy lane of the densely populated neighbourhood. Sahil has been arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Police said. Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said he has been arrested in connection with the murder. He worked as a fridge and AC mechanic.

