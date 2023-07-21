Manipur culprit's house torched

As the country seethes with anger over a video showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur, the house of the main accused, Huirem Herodas Meitei, was on Thursday burnt down by miscreants. Visuals showed a group of people, mostly women, setting the man's house on fire. On Wednesday, a video emerged that showed women from one of the warring communities in Manipur's Kangpokpi district being paraded naked by a mob from the other side. It soon went viral