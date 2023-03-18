Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav agree to form a 'New Front' - to be constituted without Congress

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is in Kolkata to chair his party's two-day-long national executive, said a new front or alliance minus the Congress will emerge before the 2024 Lok Sabha election as he met Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence on Friday evening. The gathering takes place at a time when opposition parties are frantically trying to devise a strategy to counter the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Following his discussion with Banerjee, Akhilesh avoided answering directly if the Congress and Left will form an opposition front against the BJP. Yadav, on the other hand, emphasised that no party should jeopardise the unity of secular forces with 2024 in mind

