Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde to continue as CM decides; watch how Uddhav Thackeray reacted after Supreme Court's verdict

Maha Political Crisis: Supreme Court has given its verdict on Maharashtra Political Turmoil saying 'Can't reinstate Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister'. SC holds that the Governor was justified in inviting Eknath Shinde to form the govt with the support of the largest party, BJP. 'The Speaker has to give a decision on the disqualification petitions in a time-bound manner. The Speaker should disqualify the MLAs. Only by doing this justice will be served,' says Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who argued for Uddhav Thackeray side. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's private residence in Mumbai on Thursday.

Video: Source