Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits northwestern Afghanistan, days after tremors killed over 2,500

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Wednesday, hitting an area where more than 2,500 people were killed after a series of similar tremors on the weekend. The quake occurred at a shallow depth at around 05:10 am local time (00:40 GMT), with its epicentre about 29 kilometres north of the city of Herat, the United States Geological Survey said. Volunteers and rescuers have been working since Saturday in what are now last-ditch attempts to find survivors from the earlier series of earthquakes, which levelled entire villages and affected more than 12,000 people, according to UN estimates

Video: Source