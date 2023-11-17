Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: 2 injured in stone pelting between two groups

On being asked about the CM face, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says "This is not important to me. Our party makes the decision on who has to work where. We don't think about ourselves, our mission is to work for the development of the country and Madhya Pradesh...BJP is going to get the biggest majority in the history." State Congress president and party's candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath says, "BJP is making efforts through police, money and administration. All they are left with is this...Yesterday, they distributed liquor and money the entire day. People have sent me videos and showed it to me on video call what's going on...I'm saying this on record that Morena SP is working as a BJP worker"

Video: Source



