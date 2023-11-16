Madhuri Dixit Poses With Rajinikanth, Anushka Sharma, David Beckham At IND Vs NZ Semi Final Match

t was a double whammy for Team India at Wankhede stadium as not only thousands of fans thronged to witness the World Cup Semi Finals between India and New Zealand but also because several stars like Rajinikanth, Anushka Sharma, John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor and others took out time from their hectic schedule to cheer for the blue jerseys. Among them was also Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene. The latter has now shared a reel featuring the star couple posing with all the stellar attendees, along with a note of appreciation for Team India.