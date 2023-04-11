Listen to Home Minister Amit Shah's big statement during his Arunachal Pradesh visit

Indian home minister Amit Shah visited Arunachal Pradesh and launched the 'Vibrant Villages' development scheme. The central scheme is aimed at adding to the security at the border areas and help reverse the migration out of these areas. After meeting troops at the border, Shah said that the soldiers are making sure that nobody is able to cast an 'evil eye' on India's territory. China has opposed Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh and called it a breach of Beijing's territorial sovereignty. Meanwhile, last week, in its renewed attempt to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh, China has renamed 11 places in the Indian state, calling it 'southern Tibet'

Video: Source