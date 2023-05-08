Kerala: Several dead as tourist boat capsizes in river; Government orders judicial probe

At least 22 people have drowned after a double-decker tourist boat capsized in Malappuram, Kerala. The boat was carrying about 40 inbound passengers when it overturned near the Ottumpuram Thooval Theeram beach in Tanur. According to the initial information, overloading is believed to have caused the accident. Kerala CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation. PM Modi announces Rs 2L ex gratia

Video: Source