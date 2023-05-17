Karnataka Elections: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offers support to Congress in 2024 but has one demand

TMC is ready to support Congress where it is strongest in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday. Significantly, this is the first time Banerjee has made such a statement, indicating a possible strategy for opposition unity. Banerjee's remark, however, was not welcomed by the state Congress leadership. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is the West Bengal Congress President, was quick to slam Banerjee for making attempts to develop friendly relations with the Congress after the grand old party proved its influence among the people by registering a thumping victory in Karnataka.

Video: Source