Karnataka bandh over the inter-state Cauvery river water dispute disrupts normal life

In Bengaluru, Kannada activists have taken to the streets in various parts of the city staging protests, blocking roads. While no violence or untoward incident has been reported till now, police are not allowing any protests to be held in the city except in Freedom Park. They are detaining activists staging protests and transporting them out of the protest site. 44 flights stand cancelled today; Bengaluru police detain pro-Kannada organisation leader Vatal Nagraj

Video: Source