ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

It's a moment that India has been waiting for four years now. The 39 kg of aircraft consists of a lander, Vikram, a rover, Pragyan, and a rocket, Bahubali. Landing is scheduled for August 23rd and 24th, 2023, only if the sun rises on the moon. India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 will have three major objectives. One is to demonstrate safe landing on the surface of the moon, second is to demonstrate rover operations on the moon and the third to conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3 will be the world's first mission to land near the lunar South Pole.