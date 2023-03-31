Indore temple stepwell collapse: Death toll rises to 35, rescue operation underway

The death toll in the Indore temple step-well roof collapse incident rose to 35 on Friday and a search operation is currently under way to trace one missing person, an official said. The slab constructed on top of an ancient 'bawdi' or step-well collapsed during a 'havan' programme held on the occasion of Ram Navami at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in the city on Thursday, plunging several devotees into the water reservoir below. The temple located in Patel Nagar, where the tragedy took place, had been constructed after covering the square-shaped step-well of around 20 ft x 20 ft size about four decades ago

Video: Source