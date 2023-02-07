India Sends NDRF Teams, Relief Materials To Quake-Hit Turkey, Syria
A National Disaster Response Force team on Tuesday departed for Turkey to help in relief and rescue operations in the country where thousands have died after it was jolted by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to officials. The orange dungaree-clad personnel of the federal contingency force are accompanied by two search dogs, four-wheeled vehicles and communication setup, as per reports, the team also includes women rescuers
