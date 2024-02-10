In shock result, allies of jailed ex-leader Imran Khan win most seats in Pakistan election
Independent candidates affiliated with jailed Pakistani political leader Imran Khan’s party won the most National Assembly seats in Pakistan’s general election, delivering a surprise victory in a vote marred by a slow count and rigging allegations. Nawaz Sharif trails Imran-backed independents, seeks allies. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is serving jail term, released an artificial intelligence generated audio-video message claiming victory in the election
Video: Source
