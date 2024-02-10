MillenniumPost
In shock result, allies of jailed ex-leader Imran Khan win most seats in Pakistan election

BY MPost10 Feb 2024 9:45 AM GMT
Independent candidates affiliated with jailed Pakistani political leader Imran Khan’s party won the most National Assembly seats in Pakistan’s general election, delivering a surprise victory in a vote marred by a slow count and rigging allegations. Nawaz Sharif trails Imran-backed independents, seeks allies. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is serving jail term, released an artificial intelligence generated audio-video message claiming victory in the election

