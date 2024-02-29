Himachal Pradesh: Speaker disqualifies 6 Congress MLAs under anti-defection law

The Himachal Pradesh Speaker has disqualified the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in the recently-concluded Rajya Sabha Polls in the state. With this, the six MLAs cease to be members of the Himachal Vishan Sabha, the speaker Kuldeep Pathania announced. “This order is subject to judicial scrutiny..it will attain finality after judicial scrutiny,” Pathania said. After meeting with party Observers, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says, "...Discussion was held regarding elections. Our govt is safe...". On disqualification of six Congress MLAs, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh says, "It is not right for me to say anything on this as of now. Our Observers have come here and they have witnessed and understood the situation. We will speak with the Observers and we will see what the future course of action will be."

Video: Source