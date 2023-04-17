Here is how Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reacted after being questioned by the CBI for nearly 9 hours

CBI questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for nearly 9 hours in a liquor policy case. On the other hand, Kejriwal was asked 56 questions. Addressing the Press after his questioning at CBI's headquarters in Delhi, AAP Chief said that he had answered all the queries of the CBI and did not think he would be called again. Kejriwal alleged that BJP wanted to finish AAP since the party had attended national party status in such a short amount of time

Video: Source