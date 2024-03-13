Govt money would be used to settle Pak people in India, says Kejriwal attacking CAA implementation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Modi-government, with the newly-implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) wants to give citizenship to poor migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who will, in turn, become the party’s vote bank. He called it “dirty vote bank politics” and asserted that Indians want this law to be repealed. Kejriwal said that BJP has opened the floodgates for the arrival of a large number of poor minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh into India. "There are 3.5 crore minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The BJP wants to spend the money of our people in settling poor migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh by giving them houses and jobs here," said Kejriwal at a press conference

Video: Source