MillenniumPost
Home > Videos > Fresh violence gripped Manipur following the killing of two students
Videos

Fresh violence gripped Manipur following the killing of two students

BY MPost28 Sep 2023 12:45 PM GMT
X

The Manipur government extended the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the whole State — except in the jurisdiction of 19 police stations in seven districts of the Imphal Valley — for another six months. This is despite the army’s demand for re-imposition of AFSPA in the valley districts to aid anti-insurgency operations; this year, Manipur has seen the highest number of civilian killings since 1999

Video: Source

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X