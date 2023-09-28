Fresh violence gripped Manipur following the killing of two students

The Manipur government extended the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the whole State — except in the jurisdiction of 19 police stations in seven districts of the Imphal Valley — for another six months. This is despite the army’s demand for re-imposition of AFSPA in the valley districts to aid anti-insurgency operations; this year, Manipur has seen the highest number of civilian killings since 1999

