Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Rajasthan's Ajmer

At least four coaches of a superfast train derailed near Madar railway station in Rajasthan's Ajmer on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. Rescue operations are underway in connection with the incident. Speaking about the incident North Western Railways CPRO Shashi Kiran said, “Vehicle number 12548, going from Sabarmati to Agra, derailed near the home signal in Ajmer's Madar today. Four general coaches and the engine of the train had derailed." However, the CPRO said that there was no loss of life. "Railway officials reached the accident site. There has been no loss of life in this incident. However, those who suffered minor injuries were soon taken to the nearby hospitals,” he added.

