First Visuals Of Workers Trapped In Uttarkashi Tunnel For 10 Days

Ten days into a daunting rescue effort, workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand were seen for the first time early this morning as a camera inserted through a pipe captured their visuals. An endoscopic flexi camera was pushed through a six-inch pipe inserted through the rubble last night to send food for the 41 workers trapped since a portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12. The labourers, with thick beards, were seen in their hard hats and work gear, waving to the camera, communicating that they are coping well. Rescue officials, speaking to the workers through Walkie Talkies or radio handsets, were seen asking the workers to come in front of the camera

Video: Source