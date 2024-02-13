Farmers Protest: Police Use Tear Gas at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border

In a recent turn of events, police have employed tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border. Tensions are high as authorities work to manage the situation amid the ongoing Farmers Protest. Rajpura and Ambala grapple with huge traffic chaos; roads blocked. In anticipation of the proposed 'Delhi Chalo March' by farmers from neighbouring states on February 13, Delhi's border security has been significantly heightened. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in northeast Delhi, and police presence has been bolstered across all border areas. Stringent security measures have been implemented at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders in the national capital

Video: Source