Earthquake news updates: Death toll in Nepal quake reaches 132; PM Dahal arrives at Jajarkot

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck western Nepal on Friday night, resulting in the death of at least 132 deaths and over a dozen injuries. The officials said the toll is expected to rise. As per the report, eyewitnesses reported the collapse of houses in the affected area, while buildings in the northern parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, experienced tremors. Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' headed towards the incident site with a medical team Saturday morning. Both Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilized to carry out rescue works

Video: Source