EAM S Jaishankar reacts on names of Indian diplomats' on Khalistani posters in Canada
Khalistani separatists blame Indian diplomats for killing their leader in Canada. Wanted Khalistan Tiger Force chief shot dead last month. India demands action against Khalistan extremists for threatening its diplomats. India calls for cooperation from Canada and other nations in curbing Khalistan activities. Stressing the impact on bilateral relations, India seeks support against Khalistanis.
