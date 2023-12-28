EAM Jaishankar meets Vladimir Putin in Moscow; Russian President extends invite to PM Modi

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Wednesday and held talks over a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine. Mr Putin invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia next year. "We will be glad to see our friend, Mr Prime Minister Modi, in Russia," Mr Putin told Mr Jaishankar, who is on a five-day official visit to the country.Mr Jaishankar also met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov earlier on Wednesday. The Russian President said he knows PM Modi is willing to do his outmost to resolve the Ukraine crisis peacefully. Mr Putin said Russia is willing to share information with India on how the Ukraine crisis can be resolved peacefully. "Many times I advised him (PM Modi) on how things are going there (Ukraine) and I know he is willing to do his utmost so that the issue is resolved by peaceful means. So we will delve into that deeper now and we will give additional information to you," Mr Putin said during the meeting with Mr Jaishankar.



