"Don't Vent Frustration In Parliament": PM Modi's Dig At Congress On Poll Show

The results of Assembly polls yesterday show that people "have rejected negativity", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this morning, urging the Opposition "not to vent the frustration of defeat" inside the Parliament. The Prime Minister was addressing the media ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament.This will be the first full session in the new Parliament building after a short special session during its inauguration in September. "It's a new building, there may be some shortcomings. Going forward, I believe the Lok Sabha Speaker and Vice-President will address them," he said.The Prime Minister said the Opposition must learn from its failures. "If you move ahead with positivity, the country will changes its perception. It may open a new door for you," he said.

Video: Source