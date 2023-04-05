Donald Trump becomes first Former US President to be criminally charged, arrested

Former American President Donald Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. He was arrested on Tuesday over allegations that he orchestrated hush-money payments to two women before the presidential election to suppress the news of his affairs with them. Donald Trump has pled not guilty to the charges. While addressing a gathering of his supporters Trump tore into Joe Biden and the democrats, he said that the ‘United States is going to hell’. Trump went on to reiterate his claim that the Democrats spied on his presidential campaign. He further asserted that if the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop were not brushed under the carpet he would have won the 2020 election

Video: Source