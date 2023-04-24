Delhi: Wrestlers continue protest at Jantar Mantar, say no action taken against then WFI chief

The top Indian wrestlers are back at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, spend night at Delhi protest site, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers had staged a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January where they had accused the WFI and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment. "Seven girls including a minor gave a complaint at Connaught Place PS against Brijbhushan Singh regarding sexual harassment but yet to be filed. There must be POCSO case. We've been waiting for 2.5 months..." : Sakshi Malik. "This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP or any other party...": Bajrang Punia

Video: Source