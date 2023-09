The city is all prepared to welcome international delegated for the G20 Summit. Come along with MillenniumPost to see how Delhi has dressed up for hosting –

The Airport Road Stretch which will be the first part of the national capital that greets the guest, is decorated with lamp posts, plants, a Nandi Statue with a fountain, the G20 logo and its tagline, “Vasudev Kutumbakam – one earth, one family, one world’.