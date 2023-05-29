Delhi Police registers FIR against wrestlers, presses charges for 'rioting': Wrestlers react

The Delhi Police have filed cases against protesting wrestlers, accusing them of rioting, hours after visuals of its personnel manhandling Olympians and Commonwealth Games champions in the national capital shocked the country. The wrestlers have been accused of rioting, unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants from doing their duty. All wrestlers participating in the protest, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, have been named in the case. Brij Bhushan Singh keeps mum after the FIR has been registered against Indian wrestlers. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh refused to comment on the ongoing tussle between Indian wrestlers and the Delhi Police. While the media asked Brij Bhushan about his views on the tussels, he kept on saying "No Comments".

Video: Source