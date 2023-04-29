Delhi police register 2 FIRs against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Six days after India's elite wrestlers took to the streets demanding a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi Police agreed to lodge the FIR on Friday, bringing what the wrestlers termed their "first victory in quest for justice." Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that resignation is not a big deal but if he resigns it will be considered that he has accepted their (wrestlers') allegations. He said that his tenure is almost over and in the next 45 days, there will be an election and his term will end. Different political parties have supported the protesting wrestlers.

Video: Source