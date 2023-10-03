Delhi Police raid NewsClick journalists’ homes, other locations associated with portal

The Delhi Police are Tuesday conducting raids in at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journalists and places associated with the news portal NewsClick. The organisation is under the scanner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amid allegations it received funds from China. Sources said the funds were received illegally and documents were not provided to the authorities. Founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsClick Prabir Purkayastha brought to Delhi Police Special Cell office. NewsClick writer Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and Urmilesh seen with the officials of Delhi Police Special Cell.

Video: Source