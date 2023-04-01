Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Again Asks For PM Modi's Degree

The Gujarat high court quashed a seven-year-old order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) which had asked the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi's degree to Kejriwal. Allowing the Gujarat University's appeal against the CIC order, Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA)."Entire country is stunned by the high court's order because there should be a freedom of seeking information and asking questions in a democracy," Kejriwal said at a press conference in New Delhi. "The high court's order has increased the suspicion over the prime minister's education," he charged.

